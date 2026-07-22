D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 131.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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