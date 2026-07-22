D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the first quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 76.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $246.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.24 and a fifty-two week high of $247.45. The company has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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