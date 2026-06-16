Free Trial
→ The Next Qualcomm (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

3 Stocks Diluting Shareholders to Fund Big Long-Term Opportunities

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo in bold orange lettering floating above Earth against a dark, star-filled space background with subtle network-style connection lines.

Key Points

  • Investors can often see share issuance in a negative light, as companies dilute their stakes.
  • However, share issuance also gives companies firepower to pursue growth.
  • One NVIDIA-backed firm and two others are issuing shares to this end, with real market opportunities ahead.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Coherent.

Many investors are aware of the benefits that buybacks can provide to shareholders. As companies reduce their outstanding shares, each remaining share accounts for a higher percentage of the firm’s value, helping to buoy prices.

Share issuance is the opposite of buybacks. As companies issue more shares, they receive cash in return, but also dilute existing shareholders. Because of dilution concerns, share issuance should be monitored, but it is certainly not always a bad thing. If cash received is invested in growth initiatives, the long-term payoff can outweigh the dilution. Coherent NYSE: COHR, AST SpaceMobile NASDAQ: ASTS, and Welltower NYSE: WELL are three companies taking this approach, issuing large amounts of stock to chase opportunities.

Coherent: Dilution at the Hands of an NVIDIA-Backed Opportunity

Coherent is an optical artificial intelligence networking company. As data center buildouts progress, traditional copper-based networking solutions are becoming increasingly strained. With this, fiber-optic solutions like those Coherent provides are seeing a significant uptick in demand. The company posted record revenue of $1.8 billion in its latest quarter, while also seeing its backlog hit a record. Overall, Coherent shares are up more than 100% in 2026.

Coherent Today

Coherent Corp. stock logo
COHRCOHR 90-day performance
Coherent
$391.42 -22.42 (-5.42%)
As of 10:34 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$77.84
$440.00
P/E Ratio
187.73
Price Target
$379.64
Add to Watchlist

Notably, Coherent issued $2 billion worth of stock last quarter, with the buyer being none other than NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA. The two companies have formed a strategic partnership, with Coherent supporting NVIDIA’s optical networking roadmap.

This is a solid example of when share issuance makes sense. The deal added around 7.8 million shares to Coherent’s outstanding share count, leading to dilution of approximately 4%. This is relatively small in comparison to the long-term benefit of partnering with the world’s biggest name in artificial intelligence.

Coherent is investing heavily in relation to its partnership with NVIDIA. It spent more than $650 million on capital expenditures over the last 12 months. This pushed the firm’s free cash flow to -$538 million. However, Goldman Sachs estimates that the total addressable market for optical networking is $154 billion. In light of this, share issuance is a reasonable path forward as Coherent looks to execute on this huge opportunity.

AST SpaceMobile: Issuing Shares as It Chases Starlink

AST SpaceMobile NASDAQ: ASTS has garnered a lot of investor attention through its pursuit of low-earth orbit satellites for telecommunication. However, launching and maintaining satellites is very capital-intensive, and the company has leaned heavily on share issuance to fund its ambitions. The company issued almost $700 million worth of shares last quarter and has issued almost $3 billion worth of stock in the last 12 months.

AST SpaceMobile Today

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. stock logo
ASTSASTS 90-day performance
AST SpaceMobile
$82.58 -4.99 (-5.69%)
As of 10:34 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$36.08
$133.86
Price Target
$81.33
Add to Watchlist

This has led to significant shareholder dilution, with the company’s outstanding share count rising around 25% since last June. Still, this makes sense for a company that has yet to generate much revenue.

Despite sales rising over 1900% in its latest quarter, overall sales were just $14.74 million—tiny in comparison to its market capitalization near $30 billion. In turn, AST SpaceMobile is burning a lot of cash, with free cash flow coming in at -$1.3 billion over the last 12 months.

However, SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX has shown that there is a real opportunity in satellite communications. The firm’s Starlink offering generated $11.4 billion of revenue in 2025. Additionally, estimates place Starlink’s operating margin near 40%, showing that it is feasible to build a very profitable satellite business like AST SpaceMobile hopes to do.

Welltower Targets Aging Population Opportunity Through Dilution

Welltower is in a different situation than Coherent and AST SpaceMobile, already being a profitable business. The company is a huge player in the senior living industry, owning more than 2,000 senior and wellness housing communities.

Welltower Today

Welltower Inc. stock logo
WELLWELL 90-day performance
Welltower
$213.70 +0.89 (+0.42%)
As of 10:34 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$148.97
$221.68
Dividend Yield
1.39%
P/E Ratio
105.65
Price Target
$231.60
Add to Watchlist

The U.S. population is clearly aging, a dynamic that plays right into Welltower’s hand. The U.S. Census Bureau noted that from 2001 to 2025, America’s median age increased from 35.6 years to 39.4 years. This is a key tailwind for Welltower, which has delivered a total return of more than 65% since the start of 2025.

Notably, the company’s free cash flow over the last 12 months was $2.95 billion. However, over that period, Welltower also issued nearly $8.5 billion worth of shares. This has led the firm’s share count to rise by around 8%. However, these funds are supporting its ability to invest heavily back into the business. Welltower has made more than $13 billion worth of acquisitions in the last 12 months. The Congressional Budget Office projects that growth in the 65-and-older age group will continue to outpace younger groups through 2055. Thus, issuing shares to expand its properties in this market is a sensible strategy for Welltower.

Welltower Highlights the Case for Opportunity-Driven Issuance

Overall, Coherent, AST SpaceMobile, and Welltower are all issuing shares to pursue what they see as large long-term opportunities. Welltower’s long-term opportunity appears particularly durable. Multi-decade trends and forecasts indicate that the changing age demographics in the U.S. are structural—and Welltower is in a strong position to benefit from this.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Coherent Right Now?

Before you consider Coherent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coherent wasn't on the list.

While Coherent currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

Learn More about Leo Miller
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coherent (COHR)
3.376 of 5 stars		$402.87-2.7%N/A192.76Moderate Buy$379.64
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
1.6101 of 5 stars		$84.34-3.7%N/AN/AReduce$81.33
Welltower (WELL)
3.9007 of 5 stars		$213.220.2%1.39%105.48Moderate Buy$231.60
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9947 of 5 stars		$208.98-1.6%0.48%32.00Buy$305.67
SpaceX (SPCX)N/A$213.1310.7%N/AN/ABuy$161.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
From Priority Gold (Ad)
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
VWAV: The Defense Tech Story Going Unnoticed!
VWAV: The Defense Tech Story Going Unnoticed!
From Equiscreen (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines