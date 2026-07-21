D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 170.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.Zimmer Biomet's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.70.

View Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

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