D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $40.44 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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