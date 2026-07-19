D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 171.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,681 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,602 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Amrize were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,870,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amrize

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 1,500 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $149,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,400. This represents a 0.59% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Price Performance

Amrize stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. Amrize Ltd has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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