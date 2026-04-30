D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 55,256 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,555,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 190,353 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 2,312,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,485,000 after acquiring an additional 336,783 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.Weyerhaeuser's revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is 190.91%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O'rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at $726,556.35. The trade was a 16.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $618,496.20. The trade was a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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