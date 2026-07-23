D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 857.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company's stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Impinj by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 68,387 shares of the company's stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 79,531 shares of the company's stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.02 and a beta of 1.92. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares in the company, valued at $99,715,620.48. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Impinj, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Impinj wasn't on the list.

While Impinj currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here