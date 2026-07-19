D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 31,518 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,856 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,590,689 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 774,301 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,920 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 764.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 188,357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 708,620 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,998,000 after buying an additional 124,973 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key International Paper News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Scott Tozier acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $313,782.50. This represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper's payout ratio is -29.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Seaport Research Partners upgraded International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IP

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Further Reading

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