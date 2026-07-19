D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 46,544 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 791.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Alembic Global Advisors decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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