D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,479 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,741 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $51,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 968.0% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. MarketBeat: ExxonMobil

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. Positive Sentiment: Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Exxon and Chevron Stock Jump

Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. How Exxon and Other Oil Giants Are Coping

Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. Neutral Sentiment: Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Oil Steadies as US Weighs Iran Proposal

Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. The Crude Reality: Pullback Creates Opportunity

Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and timing concerns: commentary asking whether it's "too late" after a ~41% one‑year rally highlights investor worry that much upside may be priced in, and the stock's recent 30‑day pullback signals increased short‑term volatility. Is It Too Late To Consider Exxon Mobil?

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $154.66 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $642.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.55.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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