D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,075 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,287 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker's stock worth $74,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,175 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 692,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $51,265,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.45.

View Our Latest Report on SYNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In related news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,837 shares of company stock worth $1,706,181. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Synaptics Trading Up 1.1%

SYNA stock opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.97. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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