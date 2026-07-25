D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company $HL

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 135,604 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $417,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,706 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $120,509,000 after buying an additional 2,574,855 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 40.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,052,346 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $102,144,000 after buying an additional 4,928,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $319,000,000 after buying an additional 1,770,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,715,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $244,003,000 after buying an additional 5,906,313 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hecla Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Hecla Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.29. Hecla Mining Company has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm's revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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