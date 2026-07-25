Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,230 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. New Street Research boosted their target price on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here