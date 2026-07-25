Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,953 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $418.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $409.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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