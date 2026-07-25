Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $32.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,467 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $32,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $355.29 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $365.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average is $325.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock.

Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals.

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth.

Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments.

Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst.

Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is also drawing attention as a “wide-moat” stock, reflecting its durable competitive position, though that is mainly a long-term quality argument rather than a fresh near-term driver.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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