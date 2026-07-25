Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,785 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after buying an additional 168,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,425,669,000 after acquiring an additional 161,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,001,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.15.

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TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $202.95 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day moving average is $215.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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