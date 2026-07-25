Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,741 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for about 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Cencora were worth $26,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:COR opened at $309.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.52 and a 200 day moving average of $316.47. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.82 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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