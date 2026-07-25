Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 966 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $22,924,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 505 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 2,367 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,433,663.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,236.11 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,261.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,270.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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