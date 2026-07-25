Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $199.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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