Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 13,858 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 39,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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