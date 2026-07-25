Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 14,213 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,068 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $296.33 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.61. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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