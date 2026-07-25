Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 17,493 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 17,493 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.88.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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