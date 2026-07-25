Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,816 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $367.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $564.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.44.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $466.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

More Roper Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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