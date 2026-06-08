Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 34,648 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 961.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.79. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,404 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $245,857.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,016.14. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,159 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $220,800.93. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,960.58. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 160,482 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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