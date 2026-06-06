Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 20,651 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,913 shares of company stock worth $426,806. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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