Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,641 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 322,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 70,348 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,088 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,404 shares in the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.58. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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