Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,055 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $424.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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