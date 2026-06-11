Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,889 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,581,000 after purchasing an additional 211,416 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other news, COO Sachin Jain sold 3,798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,315,480. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $24,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,444,619.70. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,411,017 shares of company stock worth $3,095,305,030.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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