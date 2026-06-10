Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,751 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 292,115 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.64.

Read Our Latest Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Brixmor Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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