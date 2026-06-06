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Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $34.40 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Daiwa Securities Group reduced its Uber stake by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 49,711 shares and ending with 420,932 shares valued at about $34.4 million.
  • Uber is leaning harder into AI and autonomy, slowing hiring due to productivity gains from AI while also capping AI spending and making a major investment in Nuro to support its robotaxi plans.
  • The company posted solid quarterly results, with EPS of $0.72 topping estimates and revenue up 14.5% year over year, though one insider recently sold 30,000 shares and analysts remain mixed with a Moderate Buy consensus.
  • Interested in Uber Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,932 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 49,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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