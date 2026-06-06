Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,678 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of American Healthcare REIT worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,086 shares of the company's stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,504,685 shares of the company's stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 190,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,518.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 2.6%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Weiss Ratings cut American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

See Also

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