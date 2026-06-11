Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 277.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $8,497,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,205 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 93,411 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $61,137,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,141,283.28. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FCN stock opened at $160.32 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.34. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.05.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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