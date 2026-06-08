Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

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nVent Electric Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $162.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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