Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,753,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,008,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,992,000 after purchasing an additional 333,653 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IONQ opened at $56.86 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -203.06 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The business had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ continues to draw bullish interest after reporting record Q1 FY26 revenue of $65 million, raising full-year revenue guidance to $260 million-$270 million, and showing 554% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligations. The company also highlighted major strategic moves, including the Oxford Ionics acquisition and the pending SkyWater Technology deal, which could strengthen its long-term competitive position. Article Title

IonQ continues to draw bullish interest after reporting record Q1 FY26 revenue of $65 million, raising full-year revenue guidance to $260 million-$270 million, and showing 554% year-over-year growth in remaining performance obligations. The company also highlighted major strategic moves, including the Oxford Ionics acquisition and the pending SkyWater Technology deal, which could strengthen its long-term competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and industry coverage continues to frame IonQ as one of the leading pure-play quantum computing names, and its new R&D lab in Boulder, Colorado underscores ongoing investment in future hardware and chip testing capabilities. Article Title

Analyst and industry coverage continues to frame IonQ as one of the leading pure-play quantum computing names, and its new R&D lab in Boulder, Colorado underscores ongoing investment in future hardware and chip testing capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary still points to upside in the broader quantum computing sector, which can keep sentiment constructive around IonQ as investors look for leaders in the space. Article Title

Some market commentary still points to upside in the broader quantum computing sector, which can keep sentiment constructive around IonQ as investors look for leaders in the space. Neutral Sentiment: Quantum-stock watchlist articles and hedge-fund rankings keep IonQ in the spotlight, but these items are more about sector visibility than a clear fundamental catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Quantum-stock watchlist articles and hedge-fund rankings keep IonQ in the spotlight, but these items are more about sector visibility than a clear fundamental catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlights broader enthusiasm for quantum computing as IPO speculation around OpenAI, SpaceX, and Anthropic could bring more capital into the category, though it does not directly change IonQ’s near-term fundamentals. Article Title

One article highlights broader enthusiasm for quantum computing as IPO speculation around OpenAI, SpaceX, and Anthropic could bring more capital into the category, though it does not directly change IonQ’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue IonQ looks expensive after its sharp run-up, warning that the stock may be fully valued around current levels and that investors may want to take profits unless future milestones are hit cleanly. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue IonQ looks expensive after its sharp run-up, warning that the stock may be fully valued around current levels and that investors may want to take profits unless future milestones are hit cleanly. Negative Sentiment: Another market note said IonQ’s valuation leaves a less attractive risk/reward profile near current prices, suggesting a better entry point may be closer to $50 or below. Article Title

Another market note said IonQ’s valuation leaves a less attractive risk/reward profile near current prices, suggesting a better entry point may be closer to $50 or below. Negative Sentiment: IonQ also faced a credibility hit after Martin Shkreli publicly accused the company of making misleading bitcoin-mining claims, adding a potential overhang to sentiment even if the issue is not fundamental to its core quantum business. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

View Our Latest Report on IonQ

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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