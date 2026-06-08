Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,690 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $8,403,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CRS opened at $483.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.69. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $500.16.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carpenter Technology

Trending Headlines about Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, reflecting a more optimistic profit forecast. Article Title

Zacks Research increased its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, reflecting a more optimistic profit forecast. Positive Sentiment: The analyst team also nudged near-term quarterly EPS estimates higher for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact.

The analyst team also nudged near-term quarterly EPS estimates higher for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact. Positive Sentiment: The stock has been strong recently, and the upgraded earnings estimates help support investor confidence in Carpenter Technology’s valuation and growth story.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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