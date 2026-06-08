Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,700,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $647,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $528,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,542,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $329.67 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $332.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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