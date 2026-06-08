Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 12,797,955 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,462 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,797,955 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Block were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $934,121,000 after buying an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $838,553,000 after buying an additional 1,262,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Block by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $816,378,000 after buying an additional 7,436,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,032,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,153,961.90. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,561,200. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,680 shares of company stock worth $13,774,881. 11.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:XYZ opened at $68.25 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XYZ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

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