Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,535,788 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579,021 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,535,788 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Americold Realty Trust worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.93.

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Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $14.73 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is -235.90%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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