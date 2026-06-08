Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 37,040 Shares of onsemi $ON

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,341 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 37,040 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in onsemi were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,331,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: 247WallSt highlighted onsemi as a potential “big tech stock” for 2026, pointing to its sharp recovery and room for further upside. Prediction: ON Semiconductor Could Be 2026’s Big Tech Stock

247WallSt highlighted onsemi as a potential “big tech stock” for 2026, pointing to its sharp recovery and room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said onsemi is gaining traction in renewable energy infrastructure, citing silicon-carbide technology, energy storage, microgrids, and new design wins tied to AI-driven power demand. How onsemi Is Winning in Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Zacks said onsemi is gaining traction in renewable energy infrastructure, citing silicon-carbide technology, energy storage, microgrids, and new design wins tied to AI-driven power demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on sector positioning continues to frame ON as a beneficiary of demand tied to electrification and power efficiency, which supports the bull case for earnings growth.

Recent commentary on sector positioning continues to frame ON as a beneficiary of demand tied to electrification and power efficiency, which supports the bull case for earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which generally signals ongoing investor outreach but did not include a new material announcement. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Presents at Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference Transcript

The company also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which generally signals ongoing investor outreach but did not include a new material announcement. Negative Sentiment: Quantum-computing stocks sold off sharply today after sector-specific pressure, reinforcing a risk-off tone across high-beta tech names that may be weighing on sentiment for semiconductor stocks like onsemi.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $117.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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