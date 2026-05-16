Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 17,566 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,353 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 17,566 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $729,548.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,333.19. The trade was a 26.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,817.20. The trade was a 48.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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