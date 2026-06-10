Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,550 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $82,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here