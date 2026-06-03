Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727,655 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 1,320,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Danaher worth $1,082,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.7% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Get Danaher alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore boosted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

Danaher stock opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.20. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here