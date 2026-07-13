Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $3,251,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,746 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $199.11 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.27. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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