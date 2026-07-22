Danaher Corporation $DHR Stake Boosted by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,776 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $58,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,345,529,000 after buying an additional 472,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after buying an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,656,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Danaher's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

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Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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