Danaher Corporation $DHR Stake Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 648.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,642 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 66,405 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Danaher were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Trading Down 11.0%

Danaher stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $184.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.11 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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