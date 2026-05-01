Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires 10,909 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,698 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Oracle were worth $98,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $689,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $464.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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