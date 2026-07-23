Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires New Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,212 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,548 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $309.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.90. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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