Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 853,135 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $57,305,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.16% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0%

FISV opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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