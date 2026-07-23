Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Acquires Shares of 26,084 Cigna Group $CI

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,084 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8%

Cigna Group stock opened at $285.29 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $286.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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